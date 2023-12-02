Deandre Ayton plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Ayton, in his last action, had 10 points and six rebounds in a 103-95 win over the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Ayton's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.1 15.0 Rebounds 10.5 10.8 9.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.9 PRA -- 25.5 25.9 PR -- 23.9 24



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Ayton has made 6.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

Ayton's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.3.

The Jazz allow 118.7 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz have given up 42.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Jazz allow 28.1 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 34 22 10 3 0 0 0

