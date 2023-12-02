Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 2?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Eeli Tolvanen going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Tolvanen stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Tolvanen has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Tolvanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|3
|2
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|14:33
|Home
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
