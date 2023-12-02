On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Eeli Tolvanen going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Tolvanen has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:02 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:31 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:31 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:16 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:22 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

