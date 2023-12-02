The Seattle Kraken, with Eeli Tolvanen, are in action Saturday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Tolvanen's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 16:01 on the ice per game.

In five of 24 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tolvanen has a point in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Tolvanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 3 16 Points 0 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

