Can we anticipate Elias Pettersson finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

He has four goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

Pettersson's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:33 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.