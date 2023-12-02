Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Pettersson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus this season, in 19:48 per game on the ice, is +3.

Pettersson has scored a goal in seven of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pettersson has a point in 17 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 13 of 24 games this year, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Pettersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 5 30 Points 4 9 Goals 4 21 Assists 0

