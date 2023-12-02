Filip Hronek will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames play on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hronek's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Hronek vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Hronek has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 24 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hronek has a point in 18 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Hronek has an assist in 17 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Hronek has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hronek Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 5 23 Points 0 2 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.