The Calgary Flames (10-10-3), coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars, host the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canucks lost to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their last game.

The Canucks have a 5-5-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 31 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (21.9% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Canucks 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+105)

Canucks (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a record of 15-8-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime matchups.

Vancouver has earned seven points (3-3-1) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canucks scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Vancouver has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Canucks have earned 29 points in their 18 games with three or more goals scored.

Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in six games this season and has recorded nine points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 9-3-1 (19 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-5-0 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 22nd 2.96 Goals Scored 3.83 2nd 17th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.54 6th 9th 32.2 Shots 29.1 27th 8th 29 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 29th 10.96% Power Play % 28.74% 4th 11th 83.56% Penalty Kill % 76% 22nd

Canucks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

