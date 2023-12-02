For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ian Cole a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).

Cole has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:26 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:26 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:14 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:10 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

