The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:20 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:55 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:40 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

