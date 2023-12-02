Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Mikheyev's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev has averaged 14:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 20 games this season, Mikheyev has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Mikheyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 20 games played.

Mikheyev's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 3 12 Points 0 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

