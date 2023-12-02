The Vancouver Canucks, J.T. Miller included, will face the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Miller's props? Here is some information to help you.

J.T. Miller vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:56 per game on the ice, is +10.

Miller has a goal in 13 games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Miller has a point in 19 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points 11 times.

In 13 of 24 games this year, Miller has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Miller's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Miller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 5 36 Points 3 13 Goals 0 23 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.