For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jamie Oleksiak a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Oleksiak stats and insights

  • Oleksiak has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
  • Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.
  • Oleksiak's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 23:15 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:26 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:50 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:26 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.