In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jared McCann to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

McCann has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.

McCann averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:37 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

