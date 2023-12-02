The Seattle Kraken, including Jared McCann, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for McCann are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jared McCann vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

McCann has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

McCann has a point in 11 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of 24 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that McCann goes over his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of McCann going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

McCann Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 2 16 Points 3 11 Goals 3 5 Assists 0

