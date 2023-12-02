Kraken vs. Senators December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk and the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre.
Kraken vs. Senators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Senators (-125)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
Kraken Players to Watch
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled seven goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.5 shots per game and shooting 11.9%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 20 total points (0.8 per game).
- With 19 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and 16 assists through 24 games, Dunn is pivotal for Seattle's attack.
- This season, Jared McCann has 11 goals and five assists for Ottawa.
- In the crease, Seattle's Joey Daccord is 3-3-5 this season, amassing 299 saves and permitting 35 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (41st in the league).
Senators Players to Watch
- Tim Stutzle is one of Ottawa's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 17 assists this season.
- Tkachuk has picked up 17 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.
- Claude Giroux has 16 points for Ottawa, via six goals and 10 assists.
- Anton Forsberg's record is 3-4-0. He has given up 22 goals (3.51 goals against average) and recorded 125 saves.
Kraken vs. Senators Stat Comparison
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|2.79
|26th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|23rd
|7th
|32.4
|Shots
|30
|20th
|13th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|9th
|19th
|18.99%
|Power Play %
|21.79%
|11th
|30th
|72.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.65%
|25th
