Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

Brogdon, in his previous game (November 30 win against the Cavaliers), posted 11 points, seven assists and two steals.

We're going to break down Brogdon's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 17.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 Assists 6.5 6.4 PRA -- 28.4 PR -- 22 3PM 1.5 1.9



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Jazz

Brogdon has taken 15.5 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 12.6% and 11.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brogdon is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 118.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Jazz are seventh in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have allowed 28.1 per game, 27th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 13.4 makes per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 24 20 4 8 1 0 1

