Will Mark Friedman Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 2?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Mark Friedman going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Friedman stats and insights
- Friedman is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Friedman has zero points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Friedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|5:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 6-2
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
