On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Mark Friedman going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Friedman stats and insights

Friedman is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Friedman has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Friedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:57 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:59 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 3-1 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 6-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

