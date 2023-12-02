When the Seattle Kraken take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matthew Beniers find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beniers stats and insights

Beniers has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

On the power play, Beniers has accumulated two goals and three assists.

Beniers averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:03 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:22 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.