Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 2?
When the Seattle Kraken take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matthew Beniers find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Beniers stats and insights
- Beniers has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- On the power play, Beniers has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Beniers averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|20:03
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Home
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
