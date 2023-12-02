The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nils Aman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

Aman is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Aman has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

