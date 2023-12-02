Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 2?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nils Aman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Aman stats and insights
- Aman is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Aman has zero points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
