Will Noah Juulsen light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

