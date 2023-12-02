On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bellemare stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Bellemare has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.