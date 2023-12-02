The Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes included, will face the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinn Hughes vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

In seven of 24 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 18 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points seven times.

Hughes has an assist in 15 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Hughes goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 61.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 5 33 Points 2 8 Goals 0 25 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.