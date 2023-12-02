For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sam Lafferty a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:28 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:48 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:08 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

