Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 2?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sam Lafferty a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lafferty stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Lafferty has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.