Will Teddy Blueger Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 2?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Teddy Blueger a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Blueger stats and insights
- Blueger has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Blueger has no points on the power play.
- Blueger's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.0 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Blueger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
