For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Teddy Blueger a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

Blueger has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Blueger has no points on the power play.

Blueger's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.0 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

