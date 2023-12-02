The Utah Jazz (4-9) are home in Northwest Division play against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this year.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe generates 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this season.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 60% of his shots from the field.

Jerami Grant is averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 33.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jabari Walker is putting up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He is sinking 53.3% of his shots from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen puts up 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

John Collins posts 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 27.3% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.

Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 78.6% from the field (fifth in league).

Keyonte George puts up 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Trail Blazers 116.8 Points Avg. 102.9 122 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 46% Field Goal % 42.8% 37% Three Point % 30.5%

