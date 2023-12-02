The Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (6-13) at Delta Center on Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' last contest on Thursday ended in a 103-95 win against the Cavaliers. Shaedon Sharpe recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring), Kris Dunn: Out (Personal), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Thigh)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

