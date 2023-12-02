Jerami Grant is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (6-13) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) at Delta Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Trail Blazers defeated the Cavaliers 103-95. With 29 points, Shaedon Sharpe was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 29 10 5 1 0 4 Duop Reath 13 2 2 1 1 3 Jerami Grant 13 2 3 2 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant averages 22.8 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Deandre Ayton's averages on the season are 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 59.1% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

The Trail Blazers get 17.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Sharpe.

The Trail Blazers get 17.7 points per game from Malcolm Brogdon, plus 4.3 boards and 6.4 assists.

Jabari Walker provides the Trail Blazers 7.2 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Watch Lauri Markkanen, Grant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 22.9 3.1 2.6 1.2 0.8 3.1 Shaedon Sharpe 15.2 5.9 3.7 1.1 0.2 1.6 Deandre Ayton 13.2 8 1.7 0.6 0.6 0 Jabari Walker 9 5.8 0.8 0.7 0.4 0.8 Malcolm Brogdon 9.2 1.8 3.9 0.5 0.2 0.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.