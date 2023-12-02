The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn included, will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Vince Dunn vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:39 per game on the ice, is -5.

Dunn has a goal in three games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 24 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Dunn has an assist in 13 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn has an implied probability of 56.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 2 19 Points 4 3 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

