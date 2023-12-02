Can we expect Yanni Gourde scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gourde stats and insights

Gourde has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 15:31 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:32 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.