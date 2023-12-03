The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) will meet the Green Bay Packers (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

Planning to catch this week's game between the Chiefs and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the piece below.

Chiefs vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Packers have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored four times, and tied two times in 11 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Chiefs have won the third quarter six times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 11 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Packers have won the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Chiefs vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have been winning after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Packers have led four times (3-1 in those games), have been behind six times (1-5), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in six games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging seven points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in the second half.

Through 11 games this year, the Packers have won the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), lost three times (1-2), and tied two times (1-1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.