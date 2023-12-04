In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Adam Larsson to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Larsson stats and insights

Larsson has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Larsson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:07 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:31 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:38 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:27 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:17 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

