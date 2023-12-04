Can we anticipate Alexander Wennberg scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

  • In three of 25 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Wennberg's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:43 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:28 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:08 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

