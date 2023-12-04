The Boston Celtics (15-4) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

Boston has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Celtics average 9.2 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Pacers give up (125.9).

Boston has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 125.9 points.

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

This season, Indiana has a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.0% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 21st.

The Pacers' 128.8 points per game are 21.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Indiana is 10-6.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 11.9 more points per game (123.0) than they are away from home (111.1).

In 2023-24, Boston is allowing 105.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 109.1.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have played better in home games this year, making 17.3 treys per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers average 127.1 points per game, 4.3 less than on the road (131.4). Defensively they concede 119.4 points per game at home, 16.9 less than on the road (136.3).

The Pacers average 2.9 fewer assists per game at home (29.2) than away (32.1).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Out Calf

Pacers Injuries