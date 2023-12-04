Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 4?
Should you wager on Kailer Yamamoto to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Yamamoto stats and insights
- Yamamoto has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Yamamoto's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|11:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-1
Kraken vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
