How to Watch the Kraken vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6) -- who've lost four in a row -- visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
The Kraken matchup with the Canadiens can be seen on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Canadiens Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 85 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Kraken's 67 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|25
|7
|13
|20
|10
|13
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|25
|3
|16
|19
|14
|12
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|25
|6
|10
|16
|10
|7
|37.5%
|Jared McCann
|25
|11
|5
|16
|8
|5
|53.1%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 85 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 26th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 25 goals during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|24
|7
|13
|20
|18
|12
|55.1%
|Cole Caufield
|24
|7
|12
|19
|8
|10
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|24
|5
|13
|18
|26
|7
|-
|Sean Monahan
|24
|6
|7
|13
|11
|11
|57.1%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
