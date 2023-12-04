The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6) visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) at Bell Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+. The Kraken have lost four games in a row.

The Kraken have put up a 3-4-3 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 28 goals while giving up 34 in that period. On the power play, 36 opportunities have resulted in five goals (13.9% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we think will come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Canadiens Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Canadiens 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+125)

Canadiens (+125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Kraken vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken are 8-11-6 overall and 3-6-9 in overtime matchups.

In the nine games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-3 record (good for 11 points).

In the seven games this season the Kraken scored just one goal, they finished 0-6-1.

Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 14 games (8-2-4, 20 points).

In the eight games when Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up nine points after finishing 3-2-3.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Seattle is 5-4-4 (14 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 2-7-1 to record five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 29th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 23rd 3.4 Goals Allowed 3.54 26th 18th 30.4 Shots 28.4 28th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 30th 15th 20.99% Power Play % 16.85% 24th 22nd 75.68% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 26th

Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

