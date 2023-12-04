Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Looking to bet on Bjorkstrand's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In six of 25 games this year, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Bjorkstrand has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 10 of 25 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Bjorkstrand goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 25 Games 2 20 Points 1 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

