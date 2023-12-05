Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Kuzmenko has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Kuzmenko averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

