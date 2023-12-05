The Vancouver Canucks, with Andrei Kuzmenko, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Looking to bet on Kuzmenko's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 13:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Kuzmenko has a goal in four games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kuzmenko has a point in 12 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kuzmenko has an assist in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Kuzmenko goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 82 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 2 15 Points 1 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.