Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 5?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brock Boeser light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Boeser stats and insights
- In 10 of 25 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- On the power play he has eight goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 25.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|19:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|24:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
