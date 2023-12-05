Brock Boeser will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils meet on Tuesday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Boeser interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brock Boeser vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus this season, in 18:42 per game on the ice, is +9.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Boeser has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 17 of 25 games this year, Boeser has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Boeser has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Boeser hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 1 28 Points 0 17 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

