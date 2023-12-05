Here's a look at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Canucks prepare for their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Carson Soucy D Out Foot

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dougie Hamilton D Out Indefinitely Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Indefinitely Upper Body Erik Haula LW Questionable Lower Body Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the league with 96 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.8 assists per contest).

It has the league's second-best goal differential at +32.

Devils Season Insights

With 79 goals (3.6 per game), the Devils have the league's eighth-best offense.

New Jersey gives up 3.7 goals per game (82 total), which ranks 24th in the league.

They have the 18th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Canucks vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-115) Devils (-105) 7

