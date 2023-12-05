Canucks vs. Devils Injury Report Today - December 5
Here's a look at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Canucks prepare for their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out Indefinitely
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out Indefinitely
|Upper Body
|Erik Haula
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Canucks vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the league with 96 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.8 assists per contest).
- It has the league's second-best goal differential at +32.
Devils Season Insights
- With 79 goals (3.6 per game), the Devils have the league's eighth-best offense.
- New Jersey gives up 3.7 goals per game (82 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
- They have the 18th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
Canucks vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-115)
|Devils (-105)
|7
