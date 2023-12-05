The Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1) will host the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) on Tuesday, with the Canucks coming off a victory and the Devils off a defeat.

You can tune in to see the Canucks attempt to knock off the the Devils on MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Canucks vs Devils Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 64 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank eighth.

The Canucks lead the NHL with 96 total goals (3.8 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 25 13 23 36 12 12 54.3% Quinn Hughes 25 9 25 34 20 13 - Elias Pettersson 25 10 22 32 9 14 50.7% Brock Boeser 25 17 11 28 11 9 16.7% Filip Hronek 25 2 23 25 22 6 -

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 82 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

With 79 goals (3.6 per game), the Devils have the league's 10th-best offense.

In the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals over that time.

Devils Key Players