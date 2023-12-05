How to Watch the Canucks vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1) will host the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) on Tuesday, with the Canucks coming off a victory and the Devils off a defeat.
You can tune in to see the Canucks attempt to knock off the the Devils on MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Devils Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 64 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Canucks lead the NHL with 96 total goals (3.8 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|25
|13
|23
|36
|12
|12
|54.3%
|Quinn Hughes
|25
|9
|25
|34
|20
|13
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|25
|10
|22
|32
|9
|14
|50.7%
|Brock Boeser
|25
|17
|11
|28
|11
|9
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|25
|2
|23
|25
|22
|6
|-
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils' total of 82 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- With 79 goals (3.6 per game), the Devils have the league's 10th-best offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|17
|9
|21
|30
|20
|21
|35.5%
|Jesper Bratt
|22
|8
|18
|26
|11
|16
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|22
|12
|9
|21
|7
|7
|40%
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
|Luke Hughes
|22
|3
|11
|14
|14
|10
|-
