Tuesday's NHL slate features a likely competitive outing between the Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1, -105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network.

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

Canucks vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey's games this season have had more than 7 goals 17 of 22 times.

The Canucks have been victorious in nine of their 13 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (69.2%).

The Devils have claimed an upset victory in one of the three games they have played while the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Vancouver is 9-4 (winning 69.2% of the time).

New Jersey has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-6 6-4-0 6.4 3.00 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 2.90 7 20.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 2-7 7-3-0 6.5 3.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.30 3.40 7 25.9% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

