The Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1) square off against the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET on MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network. The Canucks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Devils are coming off a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 5-5-0 while putting up 30 goals against 29 goals conceded. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (20.6%).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Canucks vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)

Canucks (-110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Canucks vs Devils Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 1-1-2 in overtime matchups as part of a 16-8-1 overall record.

Vancouver has nine points (4-3-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Canucks scored only one goal, they lost.

Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 19 games (15-3-1, 31 points).

In the six games when Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 4-1-1 record (nine points).

When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 9-3-1 (19 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 7-5-0 (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 2nd 3.84 Goals Scored 3.59 4th 5th 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.73 31st 27th 28.8 Shots 33 5th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 29.3 10th 4th 27.47% Power Play % 36% 1st 22nd 75% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

Canucks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

