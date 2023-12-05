Canucks vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 5
The Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1) square off against the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET on MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network. The Canucks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Devils are coming off a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
In the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 5-5-0 while putting up 30 goals against 29 goals conceded. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (20.6%).
Canucks vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Devils 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks are 1-1-2 in overtime matchups as part of a 16-8-1 overall record.
- Vancouver has nine points (4-3-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Canucks scored only one goal, they lost.
- Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 19 games (15-3-1, 31 points).
- In the six games when Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 4-1-1 record (nine points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 9-3-1 (19 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 7-5-0 (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|2nd
|3.84
|Goals Scored
|3.59
|4th
|5th
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.73
|31st
|27th
|28.8
|Shots
|33
|5th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|10th
|4th
|27.47%
|Power Play %
|36%
|1st
|22nd
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|22nd
Canucks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
