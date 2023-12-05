Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at Rogers Arena -- the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Canucks' J.T. Miller and the Devils' Jack Hughes.

Canucks vs. Devils Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Vancouver, Miller has 36 points in 25 games (13 goals, 23 assists).

Quinn Hughes has picked up 34 points (1.4 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 25 assists.

Elias Pettersson has scored 10 goals and added 22 assists in 25 games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith (4-2-1) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 30th in the NHL.

Devils Players to Watch

Jack Hughes is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 30 points (1.4 per game), as he has scored nine goals and 21 assists in 17 games (playing 16:24 per game).

Jesper Bratt's 26 points this season, including eight goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New Jersey.

This season, Tyler Toffoli has 12 goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 21.

In the crease, Akira Schmid has an .891 save percentage (47th in the league), with 228 total saves, while giving up 28 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put up a 3-5-1 record between the posts for New Jersey this season.

Canucks vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 2nd 3.84 Goals Scored 3.59 4th 5th 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.73 31st 27th 28.8 Shots 33 5th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 29.3 10th 4th 27.47% Power Play % 36% 1st 23rd 75% Penalty Kill % 75% 23rd

