The Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1), coming off a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames, host the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET on MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network. The Devils were defeated by the San Jose Sharks 6-3 in their last game.

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-110) Devils (-110) 7 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won nine of their 13 games when favored on the moneyline this season (69.2%).

Vancouver has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 52.4%.

In 17 of 25 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 7 goals.

Canucks vs Devils Additional Info

Canucks vs. Devils Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 96 (1st) Goals 79 (10th) 64 (8th) Goals Allowed 82 (24th) 25 (3rd) Power Play Goals 27 (1st) 20 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (22nd)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver has a 3-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-5-0 overall.

Vancouver hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Canucks' past 10 games have averaged 0.6 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks average 3.8 goals per game, for a total of 96, which leads the NHL.

On defense, the Canucks are one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 64 goals to rank eighth.

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +32.

