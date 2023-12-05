Canucks vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1), coming off a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames, host the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET on MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network. The Devils were defeated by the San Jose Sharks 6-3 in their last game.
Canucks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-110)
|Devils (-110)
|7
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won nine of their 13 games when favored on the moneyline this season (69.2%).
- Vancouver has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 52.4%.
- In 17 of 25 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 7 goals.
Canucks vs Devils Additional Info
Canucks vs. Devils Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|96 (1st)
|Goals
|79 (10th)
|64 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|82 (24th)
|25 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (1st)
|20 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (22nd)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver has a 3-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-5-0 overall.
- Vancouver hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Canucks' past 10 games have averaged 0.6 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Canucks average 3.8 goals per game, for a total of 96, which leads the NHL.
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 64 goals to rank eighth.
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +32.
