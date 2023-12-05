Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Devils on December 5, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for J.T. Miller, Jack Hughes and others on the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.
Canucks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Miller is Vancouver's top contributor with 36 points. He has 13 goals and 23 assists this season.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Quinn Hughes has nine goals and 25 assists to total 34 points (1.4 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Elias Pettersson's 32 points this season have come via 10 goals and 22 assists.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Jack Hughes has recorded nine goals and 21 assists in 17 games for New Jersey, good for 30 points.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Flyers
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|8
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Jesper Bratt has helped lead the attack for New Jersey this season with eight goals and 18 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|6
