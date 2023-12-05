You can wager on player prop bet odds for J.T. Miller, Jack Hughes and others on the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Miller is Vancouver's top contributor with 36 points. He has 13 goals and 23 assists this season.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 2 2 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 3 3 1 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Quinn Hughes has nine goals and 25 assists to total 34 points (1.4 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 2 1 0 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 1 1 1

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Elias Pettersson's 32 points this season have come via 10 goals and 22 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Jack Hughes has recorded nine goals and 21 assists in 17 games for New Jersey, good for 30 points.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 1 1 0 1 6 at Flyers Nov. 30 1 2 3 9 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 1 2 3 9 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 1 1 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 8

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Jesper Bratt has helped lead the attack for New Jersey this season with eight goals and 18 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 2 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 6

