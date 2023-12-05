Should you wager on Elias Pettersson to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

In eight of 25 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Pettersson has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.

Pettersson's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:56 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:33 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

