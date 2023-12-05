Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 5?
Should you wager on Elias Pettersson to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pettersson stats and insights
- In eight of 25 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Pettersson has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.
- Pettersson's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.