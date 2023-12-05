The Vancouver Canucks, with Elias Pettersson, are in action Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pettersson in that upcoming Canucks-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Pettersson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Pettersson has scored a goal in eight of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pettersson has a point in 18 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Pettersson has an assist in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Pettersson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 82 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 2 32 Points 2 10 Goals 0 22 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.